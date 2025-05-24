Bo Naylor News: Lifts homer in win

Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Naylor's been hitting a little better recently, going 6-for-22 (.273) with a pair of homers over his last seven games. He got the Guardians on the board in the third inning Saturday and added a sacrifice fly in the 10th that stood as the decisive run. The 25-year-old catcher is now at a .200/.295/.433 slash line with seven homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base across 39 contests. Naylor remains Cleveland's primary catcher over Austin Hedges.