Bo Naylor News: Mashes first home run of 2026

Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo homer during Cleveland's 4-2 win over Baltimore on Saturday.

Naylor extended the Guardians' lead to two runs after blasting a solo homer to right field, his first long ball of the season. He has struggled at the plate to open the season, with the 26-year-old catcher slashing .156/.224/.244 with three RBI and a 4:10 BB:K over 49 plate appearances.