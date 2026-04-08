Bo Naylor News: Receiving afternoon off
Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Naylor will take a seat for the second straight day with the Royals sending another lefty (Cole Ragans) to the hill for the series finale. Austin Hedges will catch for starting pitcher Joey Cantillo on Wednesday.
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