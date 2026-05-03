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Bo Naylor News: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Naylor had started in each of the Guardians' last six matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Sunday against Athletics righty Aaron Civale. The Guardians may have just wanted to reward Austin Hedges with a second consecutive start after the defensive-minded backstop provided a rare impact at the dish in Saturday's 14-6 win with three extra-base hits.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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