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Bo Naylor News: Sitting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Naylor is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.

Naylor will sit for the series opener while Austin Hedges (hand) serves as the Guardians' backstop and bats eighth. Naylor started in three of four games against Seattle and went 1-for-11 with one walk and four strikeouts.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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