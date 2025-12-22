Dalbec had bounced around between four organizations over the past three seasons and had seen most of his plate appearances in the minors during that time, as his sky-high strikeout rates prevented him from gaining traction in the big leagues. The 30-year-old likely wouldn't have had much difficulty securing a minor-league deal this winter, but he'll instead try his luck overseas on a more lucrative contract that will guarantee him more than $1 million. If he excels in Japan during the upcoming season, Dalbec could revisit a return to affiliated ball in 2027.