Bobby Dalbec News: Latches on with Brewers

Dalbec signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dalbec became a free agent Tuesday after being designated for assignment by the White Sox, with whom he went 4-for-18 across seven games. Now in the Brewers organization, the 29-year-old will return to Triple-A, where he's slashed .326/.354/.696 over 48 plate appearances.