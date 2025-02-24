Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Miller headshot

Bobby Miller Injury: Cleared to resume throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Miller (head) will resume throwing Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller has been shut down and in concussion protocol after being hit in the head by a line drive during his first Cactus League appearance last week. However, he managed to avoid a serious injury and has been cleared to ramp his throwing back up. It's not clear when Miller might be ready for appear in a game again. Miller is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bobby Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
