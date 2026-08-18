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Bobby Miller Injury: Covers three innings in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Miller (shoulder) struck out three and allowed two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings in a rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Miller has made all but one of his 37 career big-league appearances as a starter, but he looks to be preparing for a relief role during his rehab assignment. While he's covered multiple innings in each of his first three rehab outings, he's been used out of the bullpen for the last two appearances. The 27-year-old righty has been on the shelf all season while recovering from shoulder and back injuries and may need another tune-up outing or two in the minors before potentially joining the Los Angeles bullpen.

Bobby Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
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