Bobby Miller Injury: Held back by arm problem

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Miller has yet to throw off a mound this spring due to an arm/shoulder issue, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Miller hopes to ramp things up in the coming days and weeks, but he's clearly behind other Dodgers pitchers in camp. The 26-year-old has struggled to gain any traction the last two seasons both at the major- and minor-league levels and was moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Oklahoma City last year. Miller is likely headed back to OKC to begin the 2026 season, but he might need to stay back in extended spring training first, depending on what his health status is.