Bobby Miller headshot

Bobby Miller Injury: Set to resume mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 11:02am

Miller (shoulder/back) will resume throwing off the mound this week, Cody Snavely of DodgersBeat.com reports.

Miller suffered a right shoulder injury early on in spring training, and he revealed Tuesday that he then dealt with a back injury that slowed his throwing progression. However, Miller noted that he's progressed well since then and is "getting stronger and stronger." Miller's career has been sidetracked by injury and poor performance the last two years, and it's unclear whether the Dodgers will have him work as a starter or reliever at Triple-A Oklahoma City once he's ready to report there. He was moved to the bullpen last July at OKC but held a 5.52 ERA and 31:20 K:BB over 31 innings in a relief role.

Bobby Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
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