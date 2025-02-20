Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller Injury: Struck in head by comebacker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Miller was removed from Thursday's Cactus League appearance versus the Cubs after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Miller came into the game in the top of the third inning and walked the leadoff man. The second batter, Michael Busch, drilled an offering right back up the middle, which struck Miller in the head and caused him to fall to the ground. Miller was able to walk off the field under his own power but will likely undergo concussion tests.

Bobby Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
