Bobby Miller Injury: Throws off mound Tuesday
Miller (shoulder) threw off a mound Tuesday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
It's the first time throwing from the bump this spring for Miller, who has been battling right shoulder soreness. As long as he continues to progress, Miller should be able to get into some Cactus League games later this month. The righty is ticketed for Triple-A Oklahoma City once he's fully healthy.
