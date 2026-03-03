Bobby Miller headshot

Bobby Miller Injury: Throws off mound Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Miller (shoulder) threw off a mound Tuesday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

It's the first time throwing from the bump this spring for Miller, who has been battling right shoulder soreness. As long as he continues to progress, Miller should be able to get into some Cactus League games later this month. The righty is ticketed for Triple-A Oklahoma City once he's fully healthy.

Bobby Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now