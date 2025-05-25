Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Miller headshot

Bobby Miller News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

The Dodgers optioned Miller to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Miller will likely slot back into the Triple-A rotation after working in relief for the Dodgers on Saturday following his promotion from Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old mopped up the final two innings of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Mets, striking out no batters and allowing one run on three hits and one walk in his 32-pitch appearance. The Dodgers signed righty Chris Stratton to a one-year deal to replace Miller on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.

Bobby Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
