Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobby Miller headshot

Bobby Miller News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

The Dodgers optioned Miller to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Miller's season debut Wednesday probably didn't play out the way he had hoped, as he surrendered six earned runs on eight hits and a walk across three innings, though he did collect seven strikeouts. The 26-year-old's poor showing will earn him a ticket back to Oklahoma City, freeing up a roster spot for Evan Phillips (shoulder) to make his return from the injured list over the weekend.

Bobby Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now