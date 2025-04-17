Bobby Miller News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Miller to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Miller's season debut Wednesday probably didn't play out the way he had hoped, as he surrendered six earned runs on eight hits and a walk across three innings, though he did collect seven strikeouts. The 26-year-old's poor showing will earn him a ticket back to Oklahoma City, freeing up a roster spot for Evan Phillips (shoulder) to make his return from the injured list over the weekend.