Bobby Miller News: Shifting to relief role

Miller is transitioning to a relief role with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It seems like forever ago that Miller was among the most promising young starters in the game, but after an impressive 2023 rookie campaign with the Dodgers he lost his major-league role in 2024 and has given up seven earned runs over just five frames across two appearances with the big club this season. Miller hasn't been very good with OKC this year, either, posting a 5.58 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 57:49 K:BB over 69.1 innings spanning 16 outings (14 starts). Converting Miller to a relief role gives him a new cadence as he tries to put things back together, and it could provide Los Angeles with a big-league bullpen arm late in the campaign if he does well. The Dodgers have also been exploring trade options to upgrade their bullpen ahead of the deadline, per Ardaya.