Bobby Witt Injury: Has forearm contiusion

Witt, who was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game, has a left forearm contusion and will continue to be evaluated in the coming days, MLB.com reports. "It was scary in the moment," he said. "But any time that happens, it's always scary. You never know what the results are going to be. But if it was October or April or March 27, I'd be good."

X-rays on Witt's forearm did not show any broken bones, but the report adds if it doesn't improve he'll have more imaging. He'll have limited activity the next few days as a result. Still, given his comments there's currently no reason to think he'll miss Opening Day. Witt has had a great spring by hitting .276/.364/.586 with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 11 games.