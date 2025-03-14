Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Witt headshot

Bobby Witt Injury: Increases activities Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Witt (forearm) increased his baseball activities Friday, including hitting, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Witt was hit by a pitch in the left forearm during Wednesday's game against the Mariners, but he managed to escape with just a bruise and is easing back into workouts. It's not clear when Witt might be ready to play in Cactus League games again, but it shouldn't be long.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
