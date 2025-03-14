Bobby Witt Injury: Increases activities Friday
Witt (forearm) increased his baseball activities Friday, including hitting, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Witt was hit by a pitch in the left forearm during Wednesday's game against the Mariners, but he managed to escape with just a bruise and is easing back into workouts. It's not clear when Witt might be ready to play in Cactus League games again, but it shouldn't be long.
