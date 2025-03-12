Bobby Witt Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Witt's forearm came back negative after he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Witt was in visible pain after taking a 96-mph sinker off his forearm and made a quick exit into the Royals' clubhouse, but he appears to have escaped the incident with no more than a bruise. The team hasn't indicated how long it will be before he returns to game action, but there's currently no reason to think he'll miss Opening Day. The young superstar has had a great spring thus far, slashing .276/.364/.586 with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 11 games.