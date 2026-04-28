Bobby Witt headshot

Bobby Witt News: Belts game-winning three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Witt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in a 4-1 extra-inning win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Witt was 0-for-4 when he come up to the plate with a pair of runners on base in the top of the 10th frame, and he cleared the bases with a three-run blast to right-center field. The long ball was his second in his past two games after he began the campaign going homerless over his first 27 contests. The power had been the primary thing preventing Witt from meeting fantasy managers' expectations, as he's slashing .289/.362/.439 with 10 stolen bases and 15 RBI through 29 games. If he indeed has his power stroke back, Witt could very well end up a top-10 fantasy asset by the end of the campaign.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Witt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Witt See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago