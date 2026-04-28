Bobby Witt News: Belts game-winning three-run homer

Witt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in a 4-1 extra-inning win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Witt was 0-for-4 when he come up to the plate with a pair of runners on base in the top of the 10th frame, and he cleared the bases with a three-run blast to right-center field. The long ball was his second in his past two games after he began the campaign going homerless over his first 27 contests. The power had been the primary thing preventing Witt from meeting fantasy managers' expectations, as he's slashing .289/.362/.439 with 10 stolen bases and 15 RBI through 29 games. If he indeed has his power stroke back, Witt could very well end up a top-10 fantasy asset by the end of the campaign.