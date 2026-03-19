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Bobby Witt News: Decent showing in WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Witt went 6-for-24 with two doubles, three stolen bases, three runs scored and six walks across six games for the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Witt was a fixture atop the United States lineup, starting at shortstop and leading off in six of seven WBC contests. He didn't dominate at the plate or flash much power, but still reached base at a .400 clip and showcased his speed with three stolen bases. After a monster 2024 in which he hit .332 with a .977 OPS, the 25-year-old followed up by slashing .295/.351/.501 with 47 doubles, 23 homers, 88 RBI, 99 runs scored and 38 stolen bases across 157 appearances in 2025. Witt has firmly established himself as a legitimate all-around superstar and enters 2026 with lofty expectations.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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