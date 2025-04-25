Bobby Witt News: Extends hit streak in doubleheader

Witt went 2-for-8 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Rockies.

Witt's hit streak is now up to 16 games -- he's gone 20-for-58 (.345) with a .938 OPS in that span. The star shortstop has boosted his slashline to .303/.377/.465 with two homers, 10 RBI, 18 runs scored and eight stolen bases through his first 114 plate appearances this year.