Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Bobby Witt headshot

Bobby Witt News: Extends hit streak in doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Witt went 2-for-8 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Rockies.

Witt's hit streak is now up to 16 games -- he's gone 20-for-58 (.345) with a .938 OPS in that span. The star shortstop has boosted his slashline to .303/.377/.465 with two homers, 10 RBI, 18 runs scored and eight stolen bases through his first 114 plate appearances this year.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now