Bobby Witt News: Extends hit streak to 10 games

Witt went 1-for-4 with one walk and one double in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers.

Witt drew a walk in his first plate appearance, and his double to right field in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The superstar shortstop ranks 10th in the American League in both batting average (.307) and on-base percentage (.384) and tied for ninth in stolen bases (five) across 86 plate appearances to start the season.