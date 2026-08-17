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Bobby Witt News: Fills up box score in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Witt went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, a stolen base and three additional runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.

The Athletics couldn't contain Witt, who crossed the plate a season-high four times Monday. Even with the Royals playing out the final stretch of a losing season, the superstar shortstop is looking to close out the campaign on a high note. Since coming off the injured list, Witt is batting .340 with two homers, four doubles, seven RBI and three stolen bases over his last 50 at-bats.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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