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Bobby Witt News: Goes yard in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Witt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

Witt opened the scoring early, drilling an opposite-field solo homer in the first inning off Erick Fedde. The shortstop got off to a slow start by his lofty standards but has kicked things into gear of late, posting a 1.040 OPS with four homers, two doubles, five RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases across 11 games in May. The 25-year-old's overall numbers are now beginning to resemble those of a star once again, as he's slashing .305/.372/.491 with six homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, 20 runs and 12 stolen bases across 42 contests.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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