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Bobby Witt News: Homers in four-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Witt went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-5 loss to Cleveland.

Witt is heating up following a sluggish start to the campaign. He has at least one knock in 16 of his last 18 games, during which Witt is batting .333 with 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI and five stolen bases over 75 at-bats to raise his OPS to .825 for the year. Thursday's four-hit game was the All-Star shortstop's first of the season as well.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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