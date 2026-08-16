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Bobby Witt News: Launches 14th homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Witt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Witt's lone hit was a loud one, as he launched a solo homer into the left-field seats to extend the Royals' lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning. Since returning from a stint on the injured list due to lower-back tightness, the star shortstop has slashed .304/.385/.435 with a homer, four RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases across 12 contests. In total, Witt is hitting .282/.354/.448 with 14 homers, 43 RBI, 63 runs and 32 stolen bases in 106 games.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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