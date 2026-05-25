Bobby Witt News: Launches eighth homer Monday
Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.
Witt briefly gave Kansas City the lead in the eighth inning, crushing a 432-foot solo homer off Jake Bird in one of the game's biggest moments. The superstar shortstop was scorching hot during the first two weeks of May, batting .400 with a .886 slugging percentage over a nine-game stretch, though he has cooled off recently by hitting .250 across his last 10 contests. Even with the slowdown, Witt continues to produce at an elite level, slashing .294/.360/.481 with eight homers, 14 doubles, 24 RBI, 26 runs scored and 16 stolen bases across 239 plate appearances.
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