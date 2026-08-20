Bobby Witt News: Leads offense in win

Witt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Witt opened the scoring with a 402-foot blast in the first inning before crossing home again in the third and fourth frames. The superstar has been fantastic in August, posting a .972 OPS with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI, 20 runs scored and three stolen bases over 16 games this month. On the year, he's slashing .286/.362/.463 with 16 homers, 48 RBI, 71 runs scored and 33 steals across 486 plate appearances.