Bobby Witt News: Makes things interesting Wednesday
Witt went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run during the Royals' 6-5 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.
The Royals were down 6-3 heading into the ninth inning, but Witt made the White Sox fans nervous after smacking a two-run homer off Seranthony Dominguez. It was the seventh home run of the season for Witt, four of which have come over his last nine games. He is slashing .306/.378/.506 with 12 steals, 22 RBI and 22 runs scored across 193 plate appearances this season.
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