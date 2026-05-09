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Bobby Witt News: Notches inside-the-park homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Witt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against Detroit in a 5-1 win Saturday.

In Witt's first plate appearance, he hit a grounder up the first-base line. The ball gathered steam and went into right field, and it then took a bounce off the side wall. That was enough for Witt to motor all the way home for his second career inside-the-park homer. Of course, it counts just the same as if Witt had slugged the ball over the outfield fence, and he now has five home runs over his past 13 contests after opening the campaign with a 27-game homerless stretch.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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