Bobby Witt headshot

Bobby Witt News: Plays hero in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Witt went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Witt came through in the clutch, dropping a bloop single into left field with two outs in the ninth inning to bring home the winning run and give the Royals a walk-off victory. Since returning from an injured list stint due to tightness in his lower back, the star shortstop is slashing .340/.435/.528 with two homers, eight RBI, 16 runs and three stolen bases across 14 games. In total, Witt is hitting .287/.361/.460 with 15 homers, 47 RBI, 67 runs and 33 stolen bases over 108 contests.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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