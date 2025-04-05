Bobby Witt News: Pops first homer
Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Orioles.
Witt has gotten off to a relatively slow start to the season, as he had only one extra-base hit across 29 at-bats entering Saturday's game. While it was a quiet game offensively for the Royals, Witt did manage to change his fortunes a bit by slugging his first home run of the campaign in the sixth inning. He's also shown aggressiveness on the basepaths, recording three steals on four attempts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now