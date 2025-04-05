Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Witt News: Pops first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Orioles.

Witt has gotten off to a relatively slow start to the season, as he had only one extra-base hit across 29 at-bats entering Saturday's game. While it was a quiet game offensively for the Royals, Witt did manage to change his fortunes a bit by slugging his first home run of the campaign in the sixth inning. He's also shown aggressiveness on the basepaths, recording three steals on four attempts.

