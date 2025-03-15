Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Witt headshot

Bobby Witt News: Returning to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Witt (forearm) will start at shortstop and bat second in Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Guardians.

Witt suffered a bruised left forearm after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday, but the soreness has now subsided, and he's been given the green light to resume playing in exhibition games. With a .276/.364/.586 slash line alongside two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored over 11 contests this spring, the 24-year-old looks poised to have another great season in 2025.

