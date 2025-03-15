Bobby Witt News: Returning to lineup

Witt (forearm) will start at shortstop and bat second in Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Guardians.

Witt suffered a bruised left forearm after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday, but the soreness has now subsided, and he's been given the green light to resume playing in exhibition games. With a .276/.364/.586 slash line alongside two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored over 11 contests this spring, the 24-year-old looks poised to have another great season in 2025.