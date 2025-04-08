Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Witt

Bobby Witt News: Scores two runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Witt went 1-for-3 with one walk and two runs in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

Witt was responsible for both of the Royals' runs Tuesday. He was able to reach third base in the eighth inning on two separate errors by Minnesota, and the superstar shortstop was brought home on a Vinnie Pasquantino groundout in what turned out to be the game-winning run. Witt has registered a hit in four of his last five outings and has started the season slashing .273/.347/.477 with three stolen bases, four doubles, one home run and five RBI across 49 plate appearances.

