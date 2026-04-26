Bobby Witt News: Swats first homer of season

Witt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a triple in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Witt decided that one month was long enough, taking Reid Detmers deep in the sixth inning. This was Witt's first homer of the season. He's made up for the lack of power with consistency at the plate, hitting safely in eight straight games, and he's been held hitless just six times in 28 contests overall. The shortstop is batting .294 with a .790 OPS, nine stolen bases, 12 RBI, seven runs scored and nine doubles over 125 plate appearances. He'll have some catching up to do in the power department -- Witt has hit at least 20 homers in each of his first four years in the majors, but he'll need a hot stretch or two to avoid missing that mark in 2026.