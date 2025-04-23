Bobby Witt News: Swipes bag Tuesday

Witt went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Witt extended his hit streak to 14 games with an infield single in the eighth inning and also stole his seventh base of the season. Despite gathering seven hits over his last six games, Witt's only driven in one run and has just one home run during his current hit streak. He's slashing .308/.381/.473 with two homers, nine RBI, 15 runs, and an 11:15 BB:K in 105 plate appearances so far.