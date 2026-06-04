Bobby Witt News: Tallies 20th steal in win

Witt went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Cincinnati.

Witt wasn't a major factor with the bat in Kansas City's win, though he was able to swipe his 20th base of the season, making him one of four players in MLB to reach the mark this year. The shortstop has been particularly active on the bases of late, tallying five steals across the past four contests. It's been a stellar season for the young star, who's slashing .283/.356/.467 with 26 extra-base hits (nine homers), 26 RBI, 31 runs and an MLB-best 3.7 fWAR among position players through 62 games.