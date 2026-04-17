Bobby Witt News: Trio of hits in loss

Witt went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's loss to Detroit.

Witt turned in one of his strongest personal performances of the young season, recording his first three-hit game and first multi-extra-base effort of the year. Thursday's showing raised the star shortstop's OPS to .708, though he has yet to homer in what's been a slow start to 2026 in the power department. His numbers have been trending upward, as Witt is slashing .313/.371/.469 with five doubles, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base over his past eight games, leaving little cause for concern with the 25-year-old.