Bobby Witt News: Two-hit night in win Tuesday
Witt went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.
Witt smacked a first-pitch double in the first inning, giving him 10 two-baggers for the season, which is sixth-most in the American League. The power hasn't been there for Witt to start the season, but he's currently on a five-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 16 straight contests. Witt is slashing .287/.358/.434 with three homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 17:30 BB:K across 162 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Witt See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 42 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 24 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 297 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Witt See More