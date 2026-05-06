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Bobby Witt News: Two-hit night in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Witt went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

Witt smacked a first-pitch double in the first inning, giving him 10 two-baggers for the season, which is sixth-most in the American League. The power hasn't been there for Witt to start the season, but he's currently on a five-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 16 straight contests. Witt is slashing .287/.358/.434 with three homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 17:30 BB:K across 162 plate appearances.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
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