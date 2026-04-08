Boston Baro Injury: Out multiple months
High-A Brooklyn placed Baro on the 60-day injured list March 18 with a right shoulder injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.
Dykstra reports that Baro will be back in action in June. The 21-year-old infielder slashed .224/.282/.321 with four home runs and 28 steals in 103 games at High-A a season ago.
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