Bowden Francis Injury: Sent to 60-day IL
The Blue Jays placed Francis (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Francis will miss the entire 2026 season after the Blue Jays recently revealed that he would need reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, so his move to the 60-day IL was merely procedural. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Ben Cowles, whom the Blue Jays claimed off waivers from the Cubs.
