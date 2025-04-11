Bowden Francis News: Game postponed Friday

Francis will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Orioles, as the game has been postponed due to rain.

The game will not be made up this weekend -- instead it will be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 29. Francis seems unlikely to be skipped given how well he has pitched thus far. The right-hander has put up a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 11.1 innings spanning two starts this season.