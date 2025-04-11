Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bowden Francis headshot

Bowden Francis News: Game postponed Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Francis will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Orioles, as the game has been postponed due to rain.

The game will not be made up this weekend -- instead it will be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 29. Francis seems unlikely to be skipped given how well he has pitched thus far. The right-hander has put up a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 11.1 innings spanning two starts this season.

Bowden Francis
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now