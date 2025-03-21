Bowden Francis News: Gets stretched out Thursday

Francis gave up one run on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out four.

Facing a mix of big-league regulars, bench players and minor leaguers, Francis cruised through five innings before serving up a solo shot to Jonathan Aranda. The right-hander built up to 83 pitches (56 strikes) as he gets ready for Opening Day, and try to prove his big finish to 2024 was no fluke -- Francis posted a 1.53 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 56:7 K:BB over 59 innings after rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation in early August last season. Keeping the ball in the park has been an issue for Francis this spring, however. While he does have a 16:8 K:BB through 15.2 Grapefruit League innings, he's also been tagged for five homers.