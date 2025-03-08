Bowden Francis News: Shelled in first spring start

Francis pitched 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League contest against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Francis had made two previous appearances this spring, but this was his first start after the initial scheduled one was rained out. Spring training has not been kind to Francis through 6.2 innings of work, as he sports an ugly 12.15 ERA. He's allowed 11 hits, including three home runs, and five walks while striking out seven. Francis gave up a ton of hard contact versus Philadelphia, including a third-inning homer to Alec Bohm. Francis is currently penciled in as a member of the Blue Jays' Opening Day rotation.