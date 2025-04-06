Fantasy Baseball
Bowden Francis headshot

Bowden Francis News: Solid again despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Francis (1-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Francis worked around six singles over his 90 pitches, out of which he generated 10 whiffs. The New York lineup was unable to square up the Toronto right-hander, as the pair of runs they were plated in the third inning came on a Pete Alonso single and Brandon Nimmo sacrifice fly. Francis now sports a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 10:5 K:BB over his first 11.1 innings. The 28-year-old lines up to make his next start at Baltimore next weekend.

