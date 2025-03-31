Fantasy Baseball
Bowden Francis

Bowden Francis News: Takes no-hit bid into sixth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Francis (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in six innings Monday against Washington. He struck out four.

Although Francis gave up just two hits, both were home runs. In fact, the right-hander had tossed five no-hit innings before CJ Abrams and James Wood went back-to-back for a couple of solo shots in the sixth frame. Francis is set to function as a full-time member of the rotation in 2025 and how has a 1.50 ERA over his last nine starts dating back to last year, with his next showing tentatively set for this weekend on the road against the Mets.

Bowden Francis
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
