Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bowden Francis headshot

Bowden Francis News: Turns in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Francis allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Francis earned his third quality start of the season with this effort, which saw him throw 59 of 89 pitches for strikes. He had allowed 11 runs across his previous 7.1 innings before finding some success in Seattle. He's now at a 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 61.2 innings over eight starts this season. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.

Bowden Francis
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now