Bowden Francis News: Turns in quality start

Francis allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Francis earned his third quality start of the season with this effort, which saw him throw 59 of 89 pitches for strikes. He had allowed 11 runs across his previous 7.1 innings before finding some success in Seattle. He's now at a 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 61.2 innings over eight starts this season. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.