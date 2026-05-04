Brad Keller News: Grabs second save Monday

Keller earned the save Monday against the Marlins, allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning.

Keller got the job done in the ninth despite some traffic, allowing a pair of singles but limiting the damage to secure the save. After giving up a leadoff hit to Kyle Stowers, the right-hander quickly induced a double play that helped him regain control of the inning. The save was his second in a row with Jhoan Duran still sidelined. Entering Monday Keller struggled recently, allowing runs in three of his last four appearances. The 30-year-old now holds a 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 15:4 K:BB across 14.2 innings.