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Brad Keller News: Grabs second save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Keller earned the save Monday against the Marlins, allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning.

Keller got the job done in the ninth despite some traffic, allowing a pair of singles but limiting the damage to secure the save. After giving up a leadoff hit to Kyle Stowers, the right-hander quickly induced a double play that helped him regain control of the inning. The save was his second in a row with Jhoan Duran still sidelined. Entering Monday Keller struggled recently, allowing runs in three of his last four appearances. The 30-year-old now holds a 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 15:4 K:BB across 14.2 innings.

Brad Keller
Philadelphia Phillies
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