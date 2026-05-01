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Brad Keller News: Picks up save Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Keller recorded the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) has been sidelined since April 11, and Friday was Keller's first save chance in Duran's absence. Keller has been shaky this season and has now allowed a run in three of his last four appearances. However, he's yet to blow a save opportunity and owns a 1-0 record with four holds and a 4.61 ERA with 15 strikeouts to four walks across 13.2 innings.

Brad Keller
Philadelphia Phillies
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